The majority of the city of North Canton is without power today, forcing schools to close there. Mayor David Held says power will not be restored for everyone until approximately 3:00pm tomorrow afternoon. The warming center is open at North Canton Chruch of Christ at 1301 East Maple Street. He says power lines and trees are down through out the area so he is asking residents to be aware of the problems. The city and AEP are working to bring things back to normal.