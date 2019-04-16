NWS Confirms Two Weak Tornadoes Touched Down
By WHBC
|
Apr 16, 2019 @ 7:59 PM

(WHBC) – The National Weather Service confirms two weak tornadoes touched down in the area on Sunday.

An EF-0 twister with maximum winds of 75 miles an hour was on the ground for 3.6 miles, from the east end of Canal Fulton, into Lawrence and Jackson Townships, before lifting back into the clouds in the city of Green.

The only damage besides that done to treetops was to an outbuilding along Strausser Street NW.

We spoke with one homeowner in that area on Monday who thought it was a tornado that brought down several of her trees.

An EF-0 tornado also touched down for a short distance along Gasser Road near Dover, damaging a barn.

On March 14th, two similar tornadoes touched down in Perry and Nimishillen Townships, bringing down trees and damaging a few homes.

In Richland County on Sunday, in the town of Shelby, an EF-2 twister touched down and did significant damage.

WHBC News
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Graham New Superintendent Of Canton City Schools Replacement Part Work Ends Earlier Than Anticipated Campaign Giving Kids Free Bike Helmets Hendrickson Breaks Ground On New Facility Man Fatally Shot Trying To Enter Mother’s Residence Sheriff Organizing Search for Teen
Comments