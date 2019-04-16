NWS Confirms Two Weak Tornadoes Touched Down

(WHBC) – The National Weather Service confirms two weak tornadoes touched down in the area on Sunday.

An EF-0 twister with maximum winds of 75 miles an hour was on the ground for 3.6 miles, from the east end of Canal Fulton, into Lawrence and Jackson Townships, before lifting back into the clouds in the city of Green.

The only damage besides that done to treetops was to an outbuilding along Strausser Street NW.

We spoke with one homeowner in that area on Monday who thought it was a tornado that brought down several of her trees.

An EF-0 tornado also touched down for a short distance along Gasser Road near Dover, damaging a barn.

On March 14th, two similar tornadoes touched down in Perry and Nimishillen Townships, bringing down trees and damaging a few homes.

In Richland County on Sunday, in the town of Shelby, an EF-2 twister touched down and did significant damage.