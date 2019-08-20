Ohio 7th Grader Donates $15,000 to St. Jude
Meet the 7th grader who donated $15,000 to St. Jude He could have put the money away for a car when he turns 16. Saved it later for college. Maybe a new video game system. Instead, Diesel Pippert donated the $15,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Ohio 7th grader earned the money at the Huron County Fair through his livestock premiums – selling the animals he worked all year to raise. 14-year-old Diesel attends Western Reserve School District, which shared the story on social media writing, “A young man lives amongst us who should be an example to us all.” Do you teach your kids the joy and responsibility of giving? Have they picked it up on their own? How have your kids surprised you?