Ohio Mail Carrier Delivers Supplies to Elderly Customers
Mail being deliver in a neighborhood.
In western side of Ohio, Kyle West delivers mail to about 400 people regularly. A lot of his customers are elderly. One day one of his favorite customers came outside and asked him if he could bring toilet paper the next time he brought the mail.
That made Kyle start thinking about his route. He says many of the people are elderly and are at risk for the coronavirus so he sent them each a letter that said if they needed anything essential to please call him (he left his phone number in the letter) and he would do what he could. He got some kind of response from almost everyone who got a letter.
Now he delivers more than mail. He has brought milk and other essentials to those who need it, and for a while he was able to bring some conversation. Now, he says, that has dropped off, too. He says, he doesn’t want anything in return. He just asks that people keep a safe distance from mail carriers so that everyone stays safe.