Ohio State University Cancels Spring Break

Sep 11, 2020 @ 5:47pm

A major university has notified students and teachers that there will be no spring break in 2021 because of coronavirus concerns. Ohio State University sent out an email saying, “There will be no spring break. Instead, there will be two instructional breaks — on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and Wednesday, March 31 — where there will be no classes.” The email continued saying, “This approach will keep our community together throughout the semester and reduce travel-related exposures.”  Do you think more colleges and universities will ban spring break?

