Oreo is Selling a Cookie-Scented Candle

Nov 30, 2020 @ 3:17pm
Oreo has been a longtime staple of cookie jars. So, what if your home began to smell like it? Oreo is now selling a candle that smells just like the classic cookie on its merchandise site. For $12.99, you can buy a candle that would make your home smell like the cookies and cream combo Oreo is known for!

If a candle isn’t enough or if you have holiday shopping to do for Oreo-lovers, you can check out more merchandise over at Oreo.com! Would you buy this candle? Is there a certain scent you wish would be turned into a candle?

