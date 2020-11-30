Oreo is Selling a Cookie-Scented Candle
Oreo has been a longtime staple of cookie jars. So, what if your home began to smell like it? Oreo is now selling a candle that smells just like the classic cookie on its merchandise site. For $12.99, you can buy a candle that would make your home smell like the cookies and cream combo Oreo is known for!
If a candle isn’t enough or if you have holiday shopping to do for Oreo-lovers, you can check out more merchandise over at Oreo.com! Would you buy this candle? Is there a certain scent you wish would be turned into a candle?