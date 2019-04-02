Oreos, Just Like Winter, Are Coming!
By Gabe
|
Apr 2, 2019 @ 3:30 PM
Chocolate sandwich cookies arranged on a plate with a glass of milk

Oreo is gearing up for the last season of Game of Thrones with a limited edition GoT run, with not just one design on the box, but four different designs on the cookies themselves!

House Stark, The Lannisters, Targaryens will have their own house symbol Oreos and the White Walkers will show face on the cookies, too. GoT Oreos will hit stores April 8th, ahead of GoT final season opener April 14th.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

‘Race Day Radio’ Is Coming to Canton! USDA Stops Experiments On Kittens For Food Safety Research Game of Thrones Takes Over Bellagio Fountain Check Out Canton’s New Official Pizza Style, The Spiral! Disney Announces ‘Chicken Little 2’ For 2021 Burger King Tests New Impossible Whopper At Select Locations