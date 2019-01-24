Paul McCartney Reveals Children’s Book Artwork

Beatles legend Paul McCartney is about to publish his first children’s book and he shared his first bit of art from the book.

McCartney shared images from his book called, “Hey Grandude” shows McCartney with a grin on his face and a guitar in hand.

The book follows the adventures of Grandude and his four grandchildren that he calls, “Chillers” and was the brainchild of one of his grandkids that began to call him “Grandude.”

The book is set to be published in September and is already available for pre-order.

