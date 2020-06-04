People Line Up To Be The First Inside Las Vegas Casinos
Las Vegas casinos were allowed to officially reopen at 12:01 am Thursday morning.
They have been closed since March because of the pandemic.
People were lined up to be the first ones inside. Their experience will be a lot different than it was before COVID-19.
Customers will see social distancing signs, masks, plexiglass shields, temperature checks and increased cleaning of slot machines, dice, and chips. Casinos are supposed to only operate at 50 percent capacity.