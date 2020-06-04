      Weather Alert

People Line Up To Be The First Inside Las Vegas Casinos

Jun 4, 2020 @ 4:38pm

Las Vegas casinos were allowed to officially reopen at 12:01 am Thursday morning.
They have been closed since March because of the pandemic.
People were lined up to be the first ones inside. Their experience will be a lot different than it was before COVID-19.
Customers will see social distancing signs, masks, plexiglass shields, temperature checks and increased cleaning of slot machines, dice, and chips. Casinos are supposed to only operate at 50 percent capacity.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use