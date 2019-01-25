Pepsi just upped their soda game. Nitro Pepsi was just introduced.
The new Pepsi will still have the same flavor as its predecessor however it will be infused with nitrogen so it will have a smoother finish than normal carbonated soda.
It will feature more of a high-end on-tap cold brew and dark beer finish.
The drink is still in the prototype stages but will hopefully available for sale soon.
Pepsi Introduces First Nitrogen Infused Soda
