PFHOF, Baltimore Firm Announce Naming-Rights Deal

(WHBC) – The Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village has announced another naming-rights deal.

You should now call it the “Constellation” Center for Excellence, thanks to a multi-year agreement with Baltimore-based Constellation Energy.

With the agreement, Constellation will be the exclusive gas and electricity provider to the Village and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Further terms of the agreement were not announced.

The Center for Excellence will be built at the west end of Tom Benson Stadium.

Possible programs at the center include training for coaches and officials, as well as the Game for Life Academy, promoting values in young student athletes.