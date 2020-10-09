Pixar’s ‘Soul’ to Skip Theaters, Debut on Disney Plus
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the box office, Disney has announced it’s upcoming Pixar movie “Soul” will skip theaters and debut on Disney Plus instead. The announcement marks the second time the film’s scheduled debut has been scrubbed, after studio officials originally pushed back its opening from June to November due to the pandemic. Unlike “Mulan,” for which Disney Plus viewers paid $30 to watch, “Soul” will be available for no additional charge, says Disney CEO Bob Chapek. It’s set to debut on Christmas Day. Do you think business at movie theaters will return to normal when the pandemic is over? Or are movie theaters on their way out?