Pizza Shop Worker’s Lie Sends 1.7 Million Into Lockdown
A worker at an Australian pizza shop told a little white lie – that ended up putting 1.7 million people into lockdown. Officials say a worker at Woodville Pizza Bar in Adelaide lied to contact tracers about the fact that he was an employee at the restaurant.
As a result of his fib, a six-day lockdown for 1.7 million people was ordered on Wednesday. After learning the truth, officials will be lifting the lockdown tomorrow. The worker will not face any charges or fines but is being investigated. Should the government have done a bit more research before declaring the lockdown? Ever been caught in a lie at work?