Police Fatally Shoot Fleeing Suspect

(ONN) – A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Niles.

Police Captain John Marshall says officers went to an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon searching for the suspect after a court officer attempted to arrest him on a warrant and the man fled.

He says the suspect ran from an officer and then tried to hit the officer with his car.

The Trumbull County Coroner’s office on Thursday identified the suspect as 35-year-old Matthew Burroughs.

Authorities haven’t said exactly how the gunfire started.

More than one officer is on leave while the investigation continues.