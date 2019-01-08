Police: Man Went To Court With Loaded Gun

(WHBC) – A man is facing charges after allegedly walking into Canton City Hall with a loaded gun in December.

After the metal detectors went off, Clyde Eugene Gay told police he forgot that he had the gun on him as he was heading to municipal court to pay a traffic ticket.

Gay has a permit to carry a concealed weapon, and he wasn’t arrested at the time.

Police took his revolver as evidence and contacted the prosecutor’s office.

The 63-year-old from Garfield Heights was arrested on Monday on a charge of illegally conveying a deadly weapon/dangerous ordnance into a courthouse, a fifth degree felony.

His arraignment is set for Wednesday morning.