Prince Harry is Upset the Paps Took Pics of Archie on his First Day of School

May 19, 2021 @ 9:32pm

Prince Harry is understandably mad at the paparazzi. This is because the photogs took photos of his son Archie on his first day of school.  On a podcast, he said that the New York Post and Page Six “took photos of my son being picked up from school on his first day.”

Harry added that paparazzi culture is “this sort of rabid feeding frenzy…kids don’t get a choice; they don’t get a say in it.” He also talked about how hard it’s been living in LA with the paps constantly bothering him and Meghan.

