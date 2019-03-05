Principal Reads to Her Students on Facebook Live

A first year principal at Homer Drive Elementary in Texas did not know if all of her 680 students were read to at home.

She decided she wanted to make sure each child had at least one bedtime story. In December she started Tucked-In Tuesdays.

Around 7:30pm every Tuesday in her pajamas she hops on Facebook Live and reads a book to the kids at her school.

On Wednesday morning it is the hot topic amongst the kids.

She said, I don’t know if they are read to or not at home. The bottom line is I love, love kids. I know that if I don’t reach them outside of school I never reach them in school.

She is also seeing growth with the schools literacy test results.

