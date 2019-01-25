“Resident Evil” TV Series in the Works

Get ready “Resident Evil” fans, Netflix is working on making the film a live-action a tv series.

The series is to be developed by the same German production company that gave fans the now famous Resident Evil movies that starred Milla Jovovich.

Unlike the movies, the series will reportedly deal more with the “Resident Evil” mythology and lore.

There aren’t any other details about the direction of the series, but there are rumors that the tv series will tie into the movie reboot.

Are you a “Resident Evil” fan? Are you happy to hear the tv series will be on Netflix and not on network tv?