For families and people struggling to make ends meet, there are resources available for Thanksgiving in Stark County. From hot meals to help with groceries, there are multiple agencies and organizations willing to help, you just have to know where to find them. If there are any resources available for Thanksgiving in Stark County that we missed, let us know and we can update.

Grocery Help

The Stark County location of the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank is truly impressive and exists to serve the community. Located at 1365 Cherry Ave in Canton, the pantry in the foodbank is open Wednesdays and Thursdays. The ACRF works with OrderAhead.org to make getting food even easier.

While the Stark County Hunger Task Force serves community members year round, the demand for their services spikes around the holidays. The Hunger Task Force operates on a first come, first serve basis and have a set number of appointments per day, which can be obtained by visiting the Goodwill Campus at 408 9th St SW #1637, Canton, OH 44707 , which is where the Hunger Task Force is located.

Located in Massillon at 2813 Lincoln Way NW, St. Barbara’s Food Pantry is offering grocery help and vouchers to be used at stores. You can call them at 330-833-6898.

For more than 3o years, Thanksgiving Baskets of Downtown have been donating food by bringing together faith based and community focused organizations. The volunteer ran organization is registering people to receive a basket until November 18th.

Hot Meal Help

Located in downtown Canton at 715 Second St, the Refuge of Hope offers meals throughout the year, including on Thanksgiving Day. They serve lunch of Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, plus dinner Monday through Friday. Thanksgiving will be served for all comers starting at 4:30pm until 6:00pm.

Located at 627 McKinley Avenue NW Canton, The Samaritan Table at Basilica of St. John the Baptist is open every Thursday from 11am to 1pm. Thanksgiving is no exception. Meals will be take out on Thanksgiving and if you need more info, you can call 330-454-8044.

Starting at noon, Church of the Lakes will serve a free Thanksgiving meal to all. Reservations are requested by November 19th and can be made by calling 330-499-8972. Church of the Lakes is located at 5944 Fulton Drive, NW in Canton.