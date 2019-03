If you went to an Indian’s game, ever! You know that hearing the sounds of a sax echo through the city as you leave the ball park was a staple of your summer night. That music was courtesy of Maurice Reedus, Jr, also known as Cleveland’s “Sax Man.” Reedus unfortunately died last April. This coming Monday, there will be a tribute to Reedus during the Indian’s home opener.

SOURCE: WKYC.COM