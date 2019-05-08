Rolled Chicken Nugget Ice Cream Is Apparently A Thing

Yes, salty and sweet foods make a delicious combo, but perhaps some things were never meant to go together. Like ice cream and chicken nuggets. Although one company is trying to make it a thing.

Ireland’s XXI Ice released a video on Facebook showing how their unusual dessert is made.

Three chicken nuggets are spread out on a frozen surface. Cream is added and rolled, then everything is chopped into pieces. The whole shebang then gets placed into a cup and topped with three more nuggets.

XXI Ice does have more traditional creations, using Krispy Kreme donuts for instance, but a spokesperson admits to Fox News, “We turn anything we can mash into ice cream, from chocolate to McNuggets. Nothing is too far!”

