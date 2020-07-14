RULES FOR THE CELEBRATE LOCAL HEROES CONTEST
ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE CELEBRATE LOCAL HEROES CONTEST
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
COMPASS OHIO and not WHBC-AM OR WHBC-FM, is solely responsible for PROVIDING PRIZE FOR THIS CONTEST.
Sponsor(s): WHBC AM AND FM LOCATED AT 550 MARKET AVE S, CANTON OH, 44720, and COMPASS OHIO.
- Promotional Period: The CELEBRATE LOCAL HEROES contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around JULY 13TH, 2020, at 9AM EST and ends at 11:59PM EST on or about AUGUST 1ST, 2020 (the “Promotional Period”).
- Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit entries is 11:59PM EST on or about AUGUST 3rd, 2020.
- Eligibility Restrictions: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in TO RESIDENTS OF COUNTIES WITHIN THE STATION’S LISTENING AREA. Employees of WHBC AM AND FM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.
ONLY ONE ENTRY PER HOUSEHOLD IS PERMITTED.
Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
- Entry Method: To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s).
This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By submission of an entry, you release Facebook from any responsibility or liability for the Promotion’s administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook.
VIA INTERNET – Go to MIX941.COM OR WHBC.COM and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The Promotion administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
ONE ENTRY PER PERSON. ALL ENTRIES MUST INCLUDE PICTURE OF NOMINATED PARTY.
- Prizes: One (1) free night stay at Mountain Creek Cabins, courtesy of Compass Ohio . Winner must follow protocol as is determined by certificate and brochure set by Mountain Creek Cabins.
- Odds of Winning:
ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND UPON THE NUMBER OF ENTRIES RECEIVED, AS APPLICABLE
- Winner Selection and Notification:
Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.
12:00PM EST on or about AUGUST 4th, 2020, IS WHEN THE SELECTION OF THE POTENTIAL WINNER WILL TAKE PLACE.
THE WINNER WILL BE SELECTED AT RANDOM FROM ALL ENTRANTS.
WINNERS WILL BE NOTIFIED VIA EMAIL AND PHONE CALL VIA THE INFORMATION THAT IS PROVIDED AS PART OF THEIR ENTRY.
- Official Rules and Winner List: To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “General Contest Rules,” “Contest-Specific Rules,” or “Winner List” to CELEBRATE LOCAL HEROES Winner List or Official Rules Request, WHBC AM AND FM LOCATED AT 550 MARKET AVE S, CANTON OH, 44720. A copy of the General Contest Rules, contest-specific rules, and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the main studio of WHBC AM AND FM LOCATED AT 550 MARKET AVE S, CANTON OH, 44720. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.
9. Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy: The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: MIX941.COM OR WHBC.COM. The Privacy Policy of the station conducing the Promotion is located here: MIX941.COM OR WHBC.COM.