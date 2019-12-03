      Weather Alert

Sarah’s Christmas Corner: Make Sure to Visit Stan Hywett!

Dec 3, 2019 @ 4:43pm

Every year, I always make sure to visit Stan Hywett Hall and Gardens in Akron. Their Christmas displays are something out of a fairy tale! There’s a gigantic tree with candy ornaments, a light show display that changes with the music, not to mention the completely decorated mansion and green house! The whole entire estate is lit up. It’s even better when there is snow on the ground. The ground seems to glow. A fun outing for families, or for a romantic holiday date! Don’t  forget  to  stop  and  get  some  soft  pretzels  and  hot  chocolate  too!

