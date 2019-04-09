Scarlett Johansson Followed Too Close By Paparazzi
By Sarah
|
Apr 9, 2019 @ 10:41 AM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 23: Actor Scarlett Johansson attends the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios? Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)

Scarlett Johansson couldn’t go Black Widow on paparazzi that got too close to her on Monday.
Following an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote Avengers: Endgame, Johansson left in a car with two other people. The paparazzi followed the car “in a dangerous fashion” according to L.A.P.D.
Johansson’s car stopped at the Hollywood police station. She told officers about the situation but she did not file a report.
She left the station and made her way home without further incident.

