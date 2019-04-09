Scarlett Johansson Followed Too Close By Paparazzi

Scarlett Johansson couldn’t go Black Widow on paparazzi that got too close to her on Monday.

Following an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote Avengers: Endgame, Johansson left in a car with two other people. The paparazzi followed the car “in a dangerous fashion” according to L.A.P.D.

Johansson’s car stopped at the Hollywood police station. She told officers about the situation but she did not file a report.

She left the station and made her way home without further incident.