Scarlett Johansson couldn’t go Black Widow on paparazzi that got too close to her on Monday.
Following an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote Avengers: Endgame, Johansson left in a car with two other people. The paparazzi followed the car “in a dangerous fashion” according to L.A.P.D.
Johansson’s car stopped at the Hollywood police station. She told officers about the situation but she did not file a report.
She left the station and made her way home without further incident.
Scarlett Johansson Followed Too Close By Paparazzi
