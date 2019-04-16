Sheriff Organizing Search for Teen

(WHBC) – A search for a missing 14-year-old boy is underway in Carroll County.

The sheriff’s department says Jonathon Minard has not been seen since Saturday night.

The search has been concentrated in Harrison Township, near the teen’s home.

Any adult hoping to participate in a search party Tuesday should meet at 12 noon at the Dellroy Fire House.

The teen is 5’7, 145 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants and brown boots.

Call 330 627-2141 if you have any information.