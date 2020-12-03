      Weather Alert

Shooting Stars Will Light Up the Sky Like Celestial Christmas Lights This December

Dec 2, 2020 @ 10:54pm
A gift for stargazers is on the way with the Geminid Meteor Shower coming to a sky near you between December 4th – December 17th.

The Geminid Meteor Shower is the most prolific meteor shower of the year with over 1200 meteors per hour. The Geminids are named after the constellation Gemini.

Most of the shooting stars can be seen when it peaks on December 13-14 around 2 AM. Give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the dark skies before you’re able to see the shooting stars in all their glory.

Another meteor shower will follow the Geminids, the Ursid meteor shower will run from December 17th – December 26 but will produce fewer meteors than the Geminids.

Are you planning on watching the Geminids?

