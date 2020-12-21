Smoked Salmon Cucumber Bites
I could live off of appetizers. I don’t know how my doctor would feel about that or any dietician but I just love grazing on snacks. And ’tis the season for loads of appetizers. Today I’m sharing another super simple one that’s a big hit. Smoked salmon cucumber bites!
What you need:
8 oz of cream cheese (I use cream cheese spread so there’s no need to soften)
1 tbs of horseradish
1 tbs of heavy cream
3 tbs of dried dill (or fresh works great!)
8 oz of smoked salmon
2 cucumbers, peeled and sliced
What you do:
Mix the cream cheese, horseradish, cream and dill in a bowl
Spread a small spoonful on each cucumber slice and top with smoked salmon add some fresh cracked black pepper and serve with small appetizer forks or toothpicks.