Smoked Salmon Cucumber Bites

Dec 21, 2020 @ 2:04pm

I could live off of appetizers.  I don’t know how my doctor would feel about that or any dietician but I just love grazing on snacks.  And ’tis the season for loads of appetizers.  Today I’m sharing another super simple one that’s a big hit.  Smoked salmon cucumber bites!

What you need:

8 oz of cream cheese (I use cream cheese spread so there’s no need to soften)

1 tbs of horseradish

1 tbs of heavy cream

3 tbs of dried dill (or fresh works great!)

8 oz of smoked salmon

2 cucumbers, peeled and sliced

What you do:

Mix the cream cheese, horseradish, cream and dill in a bowl

Spread a small spoonful on each cucumber slice and top with smoked salmon add some fresh cracked black pepper and serve with small appetizer forks or toothpicks.

