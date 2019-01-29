Snapchat Considering Permanent Photos and Videos

As the company loses revenue each year, Snapchat Inc. is considering a few changes to their app. Some of those changes could mean that pictures and videos no longer automatically delete after a few short seconds once opened.

Snapchat is mulling the idea of making user’s stories, pictures and videos permanent. The company is also considering making the identities of those who post publicly.

Snapchat has already extended the amount of time a story can stay posted from 30 days to 90 days.

The moves are being considered to make Snapchat seem more lucrative to investors.

Critics are quick to cite that the company could be losing sight at what makes the app so popular: anonymity and privacy.

Would you continue to use Snapchat if photos and videos can become permanent? Have you ever sent something through Snapchat that you wouldn’t want the public to see?