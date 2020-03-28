      Breaking News
COVID-19 Death Total Now up to Five in Summit County

Socially Distant: Gabe’s Top 5 Characters From Pokemon Go

Mar 28, 2020 @ 2:43pm

One of the suggested categories for a top five list was “favorite characters in Pokemon Go”.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use