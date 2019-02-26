Sources: McKinley Soon To Name New Head Football Coach

Canton City Schools and McKinley High School may be close to hiring their new head football coach.

According to sources, the front-runner appears to be Marcus Wattley, who last year was with the University of Akron, where he was the defensive ends coach under head coach Terry Bowden. Coach Bowden was fired at the end of the Zips’ season.

An official announcement has not been scheduled yet.

Coach Wattley also spent two seasons as head coach at St Vincent-St Mary in 2016 and 2017, where he compiled a 17-9 record, including two trips to the state playoffs. Wattley joined the Irish staff as an assistant in 2006.

Dan Reardon stepped down from the McKinley job after 4 seasons.