Stark County Date Ideas For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day in Stark County is right around the corner, so most people are probably going to be looking for date ideas. While there’s nothing wrong with a dinner date, we wanted to help people with some ideas a little less traditional. Keep in mind that Valentine’s Day in on a Wednesday, so we figured that people will be celebrating the weekends before and after. Featuring stuff from the Hall of Fame City and across Stark County, here’s our list of Stark County Valentine’s Day Date Night Ideas.

On Friday nights in North Canton, K1 Speed lights their state of the art track up and gives you a chance to turn up the competitive juices for date night. Glo-Karting is the same prices as regular rides and I can personally attest to how much fun it is being behind the wheel of one of their karts. Glo-Karts run from 5 to midnight, every Friday night in February and beyond.



The Beech Creek Botanical Garden in Alliance is beautiful year round, but if you go at this time of year, you can be a part of something special. As a part of their Cool Adventures, you can participate in their Bird In Hand event, where you get to hand feed chickadees. Tickets are 11 bucks and include hot chocolate and marshmallows to roast. The family friendly Cool Adventures event goes down every weekend in February.



Another concert in their Divergent Sounds Series, The Canton Symphony will exist in the world of hip hop for one night as they combine forces with Jean P The Emcee. A regular on Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone, Jean P is not only a talented musician and advocate for Canton, he’s also a mail man. The show is February 29th and tickets are still available.



A piece of history is currently residing in downtown Canton, as Monty from Say Yes to the Dress loaned his Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis collection to The National First Ladies Library and Museum. To say the display is stunning is an understatement. Open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 to 4 in the winter, this exhibit will impress history buffs and fashionistas.



A whodunnit in Amish Country, Diamonds are a Crook’s Best Friend gives the audience the chance to interact with the show and help solve the mystery. Not only does the tickets include the show, but it also includes a three course dinner. Guests are encouraged to dress the part, sporting their highest fashion including gowns and suits. The event goes down on February 10th from 6 to 9.