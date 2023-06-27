Stark County Fireworks Locations

Stark County loves fireworks and we’ve got all of the locations for Fourth of July listed here for you. Whether you’re looking for fireworks on the Fourth of July or the weekend of Independence Day you can find all of the Stark County locations here.

Alliance

The Carnation City Fourth of July festivities will include food trucks and live music at Silver Park, 2930 S. Union Ave. in Alliance from 5 to 9pm. The firework show will begin shortly after dusk.

Canal Fulton

The Olde Canal Days Festival returns to Canal Fulton on July 6th 7th and 8th with fireworks planned for the 8th at 10:00pm.

Canton

The Monumental Fourth will be held on July 3rd at the William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. The grounds of the monument will open at 7 and entertainment will begin shortly after. Food trucks and community partners will be on site. The fireworks show should begin shortly before 10:00pm.

Jackson Township

Fireworks will be the grand finale for the The Lake Cable Community Independence Day and they happen shortly after dusk on July 3rd at Lake Cable Beach.

Massillon

On July 3rd, The City of Champions Independence Day Celebration and Firework s will happen at Duncan Plaza Amphitheater. The annual Li’l Miss Liberty and Li’l Uncle Sam Pageants and a performance from New Wave Nation will happen before fireworks begin at 9:45.

North Canton