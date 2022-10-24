Stark County High School Football Playoff Matchups

Stark County High School Football playoff match ups are out and we now have a clear picture of what each local team is facing. The expanded version of the Ohio High School Athletic Association has put all 7 Federal League teams in. 4 of 6 teams are in from the Eastern Buckeye Conference. The PAC7 is sending 6 out of their 8 teams. Throughout the state, 448 teams will be involved in the 2022 OHSAA football playoffs.

Stark County High School Football Matchups

Division 1, Region 1:

GlenOak Golden Eagles(4-6) @ Canton McKinley Bulldogs(5-5)

Berea Midpark Titans (6-4) @ Jackson Polar Bears (5-5)

Division 2, Region 7:

Perry Panthers(4-6) @ Massillon Tigers (8-1)

Dublin Scioto Irish(4-6) @ Lake Blue Streaks (9-1)

Licking Heights Hornets (5-5) @ Hoover Vikings (7-3)

Green Bulldogs (4-6) @ Big Walnut Golden Eagles (8-2)

Division 3, Region 9:

Alliance Aviators (8-2) @ Youngstown Chaney Cowboys (9-1)

Division 4, Region 13:

Field Falcons (4-6) @ West Branch Warriors (9-1)

Streetsboro Rockets (6-4) @ Northwest Indians (7-3)

Salem Quakers (6-4) @ Canton South Wildcats (7-3)

Division 4, Region 15:

Stubenville Big Red (8-2) @ Carrollton Warriors (7-3)

Division 5, Region 17:

Orrville Red Riders (6-4) @ Fairless Falcons (8-2)

Division 6, Region 21:

Mineral Ridge Rams (8-2) @ Canton Central Catholic Crusaders (6-4)

Division 6, Region 23:

Malvern Hornets (8-2) @ Dawson-Bryant Hornets(6-4)

All games will be played Friday, October 28th at 7:00 pm and tickets must be purchased through the OHSAA website. Depending on the results of each game, advancing teams will play again on November 5th at the higher ranked teams location. The third round and beyond will be played at neutral sites, starting November 11th and wrapping up on the 12th. State championship games are once again at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton and run December 1st through the 3rd.