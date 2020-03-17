Stark County Humane Society Adjusted Operations
The following is a PSA from the Stark County Humane Society addressing how they are making a few changes in their operation, concerning the current climate due to the Coronavirus.
With the current Coronavirus and the Federal and State regulations to protect our community the Stark County Humane Society will be making a few adjustments to help ensure the Shelter Staff and Volunteers during this time to continue to provide the best possible care for those animals in our care.
We will remain open at this time seven days a week. This being stated we will continue to ask those bringing animals in to please call at 9:00 am Monday through Saturday; if there is an opening, we will ask that you please bring the animal in between 9:15 am and 11:30am. We will open the kennel at 11:30am to see and adopt the animals and closing at 4:00 pm daily. We are hoping this will allow our shelter to follow the guidelines inside our facility down during the COVID -19 recommendations. If at anytime we feel we are nearing suggested regulations in one area we may ask that you wait patiently for your turn of adoption and or surrendering an animal. If this poses as a direct issue in your needs for the Shelter assistances, please call and we will set up an individual appointment for you. We will continue to suspend new volunteer orientations until government guidelines say otherwise.
We will continue to disinfect the Shelter every morning and afternoon to help ensure we are putting our best paw forward to help in this epidemic. Our van will still be on call twenty-four hours a day for sick and injured stray companion animals. We will be in the field doing our best to handle the calls of cruelty and neglect concerns within Stark County.
Our goal is to continue to “Speak for those that cannot Speak for themselves”. Please feel free to call the Shelter at (330) 453-5529 or follow us on Facebook for any needed immediate updates.
We appreciate your understanding and remember we are all in this together. On behalf of myself and our furry friends, thank you!
Respectfully Submitted,
Jackie A. Godbey
Executive Director
Stark County Humane Society