LOS ANGELES - MARCH 1996: Director Steven Spielberg poses for a photo at The Shoah Foundation in March, 1996 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg doesn’t think that streaming movies should win Oscars and he plans on doing something about to change the rules.

According to IndieWire, Spielberg plans to get support to restrict streaming movies from Oscars consideration at the meetings in April. According to sources, Spielberg believes that movies on streaming services should be considered for Emmys because, in his eyes, the service should be considered TV.