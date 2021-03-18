      Breaking News
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline

Stop Posting Your Vaccine Cards On Social Media

Mar 18, 2021 @ 3:15pm

Posting a photo of your vaccine card is one of the hottest social media trends of the moment – but it’s one you should probably skip. Experts warn that those photos often contain personal information that can be exploited by hackers.

Even if it’s not much, it could be the last ‘piece of the puzzle’ an identity thief needs to complete the picture. Still want to celebrate your shot?  Post a picture of your vaccination sticker instead. Are you guilty of sharing a ‘vaccine selfie’?  How tightly do you control your information online?

Popular Posts
grocery giveback graphic
$400 In Free Groceries? We've Got Your Chances To Win!
77-Year-Old Substitute Teacher Who Lives In Car Gifted $27,000 Check By Former Student
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Do You Know Today's Slang?
Text Us Anytime! Grab Our Phone Number Inside!
A "Friends"-Inspired Ice Cream Is Coming That Tastes Like Nostalgia In A Pint