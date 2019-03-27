Study: Politics Becoming More Divisive

(ONN) – A growing number of Ohioans say they’re only willing to discuss politics with someone who shares their political views.

A study by Baldwin Wallace University found that 41 percent of Ohioans won’t talk politics with people they disagree with.

Of those surveyed, 23 percent of Democrats said it would be difficult to get along with a Republican, while 8.5 percent of Republicans surveyed felt the same way about Democrats.

The same survey shows that one-in-nine Ohioans (around 12 percent) find political conversations stressful, while around 46 percent of respondents said they find political conversation interesting or informative.