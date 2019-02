Geronimo had been at the Humane Society of Summit County for 1,145 days before Saturday. It seemed like he had finally found his forever home when a family came to adopt him. But sadly, it seems it was not a perfect fit. Geronimo was returned to the shelter Tuesday.

The best home for Geronimo would be one with only adults, where he is the only pet in the house. He is an American Staffordshire terrier, pit bull terrier and mastiff mix.

SOURCE: news5cleveland.com