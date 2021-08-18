T-Mobile Says 40 Million Customers Affected By Data Breach
T-Mobile says a recent data breach exposed the personal data of more than 40 million customers. Compromised data includes names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license info, and more – taken from customers who applied for T-Mobile credit.
Phone numbers, passwords, PIN numbers, and financial information were not compromised, the company says. The investigation was launched after an anonymous hacker bragged about the attack in an online forum, offering to sell the data. How careful are you about posting your personal information online?