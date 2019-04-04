Target Raises Its Minimum Wage To $13
By Sarah
|
Apr 4, 2019 @ 11:16 AM

Beginning this June Target will raise its hourly minimum wage from $12 to $13. This is the third time in less than two years that Target has increased wages for its employees.
The hourly wage could get bigger; Target’s goal is to increase the hourly minimum wage for employees to $15 by 2020.
What do you think is a fair hourly minimum wage?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chipotle Offering Free Delivery for National Burrito Day School District Turns Unused Food Into Take-Home Meals For Students In Need Police Trying to ID Boy, Claims was Abducted in 2011 Disney Confirms Deadpool for MCU Heinz Is Dropping a Ketchup-Ranch Hybrid, and I’m Conflicted… Wrap Yourself Up In A Burrito Blanket
Comments