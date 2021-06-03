Taylor Swift Partners With GLAAD to Hype Equality Act
Taylor Swift kicked off Pride Month with a partnership with GLAAD in support of the Equality Act. The Equality Act would allow transgender people to select whatever restroom or locker room they, “identify with.” Taylor took to Twitter to lend her support to the act and thanking those who are fighting against discrimination and hatred.
She went on to announce she was “joining GLAAD and their #SummerOfEquality” by lending her voice to those who support the Equality Act. Back in 2019, Taylor posted an open letter to Senator Lamar Alexander saying the LGBTQ+ community in Tennessee was being discriminated against.
Do you support the Equality Act? Why or why not?