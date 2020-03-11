      Weather Alert

Taylor Swift Talks About Directing “The Man”

Mar 11, 2020 @ 8:40am

Taylor speaks on her vision while directing her video for “The Man!”

TAGS
Directing man music Quote swift taylor the video
Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends! Gemma's Fur is Like Velvet and Her Heart is Made of Gold!
Terms Of Use