Taylor Swift On Turning 30 and Life Lessons

Taylor Swift turns 30 in December. In the April edition of Elle magazine, she talks about 30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30.

I stopped hating every ounce of fat on my body. A little extra weight means curves.

Block some noise. Social media can be great but it can be too much on your brain.

Being sweet to everyone all the time can get you into a lot of trouble. People can take advantage of you.

Trying and failing then trying and failing again is normal.

What are some life lessons you’ve learned over time that work for you?