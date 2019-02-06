Taylor Swift’s Stalker Gets Sentenced

The man accused of breaking into Taylor Swift’s New York townhouse and taking a nap has just been sentenced to six months in jail.

According to Page Six, Roger Alvarado received his sentence after pleading guilty to attempted burglary and criminal contempt.

This wasn’t Alvarado’s first arrest. He was also arrested at the same place last February for breaking the front door with a shovel.

After his six months in jail, Alvarado will return to his home state of Florida for a mental health program and five years of probation.

Do you think Alvarado should have received more jail time? What would you do if you came home to a stranger sleeping in your bed?