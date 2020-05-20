The 2021 Oscars May Be Postponed
There’s a strong chance next year’s Academy Awards will be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a source, the decision to postpone the event isn’t final, but it could be announced soon.
While this may be no surprise to some, another source says that the news is just a bad rumor and the ceremony will take place as scheduled. Over a month ago, The Academy decided to include streaming films for consideration. Do you feel like the Oscars should be canceled?