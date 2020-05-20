      Breaking News
Wednesday Update: Daily Death Numbers Are Up, Indoor Dining Starts Tomorrow

The 2021 Oscars May Be Postponed

May 20, 2020 @ 10:28am

There’s a strong chance next year’s Academy Awards will be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.  According to a source, the decision to postpone the event isn’t final, but it could be announced soon.

While this may be no surprise to some, another source says that the news is just a bad rumor and the ceremony will take place as scheduled.  Over a month ago, The Academy decided to include streaming films for consideration.  Do you feel like the Oscars should be canceled?

