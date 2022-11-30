The Best Christmas Lights In Northeast Ohio
November 30, 2022 1:13PM EST
Photo: Tiffany Craig, Alpha Media
The best Christmas lights in Northeast Ohio are guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit. These 12 stops are all within driving distance of Canton and one of them is actually in Stark County. These light displays are a great opportunity to create memories with your family and create a new holiday tradition. These locations all have different hours and costs, so make sure to check their website before hitting the road. These displays feature at least 100,000 lights with both zoo displays topping over 1,000,000 lights.
- Christmas at Kingwood located in Mansfield
- Magic of Lights located in Berea
- Wild Winter Lights located at the Cleveland Zoo
- Winterland Lights located in Downtown Cleveland
- Country Lights Drive Through located in Kirtland
- Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad North Pole Adventure located in Cleveland
- Medina County Fair Drive-Thru Holiday Lights located in Medina
- Deck the Hall at Stan Hywet located in Akron
- Wild Lights located at the Akron Zoo
- Nature’s A-Glow located in Alliance
- Joy of Christmas Light Show located in Columbiana
- Nutcracker Village located in Steubenville
