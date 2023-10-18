The Food Fight Supports The Stark County Hunger Task Force
October 18, 2023 1:55PM EDT
The 12th Annual Food Fight winner will be announced this Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and regardless if it’s the Canton McKinley Bulldogs or the Massillon Tigers, all donations will benefit the Stark County Hunger Task Force. The Stark County Hunger Task Force is located at the Ken Weber Community Campus and their food pantry services over 4,000 Stark County residents per month.
