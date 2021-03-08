The Girl Next Thor: Natalie Portman Gets Buff for Next ‘Thor’
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Natalie Portman attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Natalie Portman was recently spotted looking pretty strong while on the set for Thor: Love and Thunder. Photos shared on the Natalie Portman Updates fan account online show photos of Portman looking extra muscular while filming in Sydney.
Portman did an interview back in October talking about the training, saying, “I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is.” Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. Are you looking forward to the next era of Thor films? Who is your favorite Marvel superhero?