The Jonas Brothers Are Back With “Sucker”
By Sarah
|
Mar 1, 2019 @ 6:20 AM

No more teasing, The Jonas Brothers are back and have released their new single “Sucker.”
The brothers are still using their formula of being in love with a girl for their song, but this time they’re speaking more about their specific loves instead of a random girl.
Yep, Joe is engaged to Sophie Turner, Nick just got married to Priyanka Chopra, and Kevin has been married to Danielle since 2009.
Do you like the new single? Do you now want the brothers to release an album?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A “Walking Dead” Spinoff Is in the Works Posthumous Dr. Seuss Book Coming in September Snowplow Driver Finds Car Buried In Snow With Woman Trapped Inside Dog Owners Take More Pics of the Dog Than Their Spouse Victoria’s Secret Closing Stores Ed Sheeran Is Married
Comments