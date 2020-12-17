      Weather Alert

The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda Is Replacing Angels And Stars Atop Christmas Trees

Dec 16, 2020 @ 9:37pm
Star Wars Baby Yoda

Whether you’ve watched the series “The Mandalorian” or not, you probably at least know about Baby Yoda. It seems as though the little green character is rising to the top of this year’s Christmas trees.

Fans have been showing off their new tree topper on Twitter with festive holiday pictures of Baby Yoda.

What do you have as your tree topper? Do you stick with a traditional theme like an Angel or Star or have you gone with more of a modern theme?

